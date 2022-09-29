AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Bumrah out of South Africa T20s with back injury

AFP Published 29 Sep, 2022 06:49pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the remaining two matches against South Africa due to a back injury and remains doubtful for the T20 World Cup starting next month.

Bumrah, who recently returned to the squad from injury, missed the team’s opening T20 win over South Africa on Wednesday after he complained of back pain.

“He is out of the remaining two matches due to a back injury,” a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“He awaits scan reports for his participation in the T20 World Cup, so fingers crossed.”

According to reports in the Indian media, the pace bowler has a stress fracture of the back and will miss the plane to Australia.

The BCCI, ahead of the T20 opener, said: “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI medical team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.”

It will be a blow to India if he misses out and the team may have to fall back on their standby players including pace bowler Mohammed Shami for T20’s showpiece event in October-November.

The 28-year-old Bumrah played two T20 internationals against Australia recently but was not at his best.

The team has missed Bumrah’s death bowling expertise in the crucial final overs.

He has played 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India since making his international debut in January 2016.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was forced out of the World Cup due to a knee injury that made him pull out of the Asia Cup midway through the tournament.

India South Africa BCCI T20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Bumrah out of South Africa T20s with back injury

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, Safdar in Avenfield case

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Fifth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee appreciates nearly 1.1% against US dollar

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

HBL says will contest allegations in terror-financing case in US

Oil rises towards $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

LNG markets may tighten further in 2023, IEA's Birol says

Confidence in economy retreats: Ipsos survey

KSE-100 slumps 1.02% amid thin volumes

Putin set to proclaim annexation of seized Ukrainian territory on Friday

Read more stories