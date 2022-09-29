AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
Sep 29, 2022
US VP Harris says North Korea’s missile test was destabilising

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 01:07pm
Photo: REUTERS
PANMUNJOM: US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea’s recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North’s test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.

Harris said she discussed the test launch with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol who she met with after arriving in Seoul early on Thursday amid simmering tensions in the region over North Korea’s missile launches and China’s actions in the Taiwan Strait.

