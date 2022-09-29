AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
ANL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
EPCL 55.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
FCCL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.89%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
GGGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.9%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.06%)
OGDC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.14%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TPL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.27%)
TPLP 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.34%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.16%)
TRG 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.12%)
UNITY 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -57 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,440 Decreased By -169.8 (-1.09%)
KSE100 40,917 Decreased By -518.3 (-1.25%)
KSE30 15,292 Decreased By -212 (-1.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks slide as policy woes continue

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 01:00pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

UK’s blue-chip shares tumbled on Thursday as banks and consumer staples stocks slid, with British prime minister’s views further unnerving investors, a day after the Bank of England promised a debt buy-back to restore market stability.

The export oriented FTSE 100 was down 1.6%, while the more domestically oriented FTSE 250 shed 1.4% by 0719 GMT.

Britain is facing “very, very difficult” economic times and the government had to launch immediate action to ignite economic growth, Prime Minister Liz Truss said in defence of her tax-cutting budget.

Meanwhile, yields on British government bonds rose on Thursday, after they fell sharply on Wednesday when the Bank of England revived its bond-buying programme to quell a gilts sell-off that threatened pension funds in the country.

London’s FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets

Consumer staples stocks weighed on the benchmark FTSE 100 index, with British American Tobacco sliding 2.9% as it traded without entitlement to its dividend payout.

Banking stocks dropped 2% in early trading. Miners declined 2.0% as copper prices struggled due to concerns of potential shortages from lower inventories.

FTSE 100 London’s stocks

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks slide as policy woes continue

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

Oil drops on dollar strength, but OPEC+ talks offer support

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

Read more stories