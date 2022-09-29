AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
EPCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
GGGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
MLCF 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.74%)
PAEL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
PRL 17.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
TREET 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
TRG 125.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
UNITY 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.37%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,119 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,569 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,097 Decreased By -338.1 (-0.82%)
KSE30 15,374 Decreased By -130.2 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan to offer low-interest loans for LNG procurement

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 11:55am
Follow us

TOKYO: The Japanese government will provide support through public financial institutions to help utilities secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid a surge in prices, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will provide low-interest loans to electric power utilities and city gas companies to buy the super-chilled fuel from the spot market, the paper said, without citing sources.

The move is aimed at avoiding an energy crunch by offering financial support before winter, when heating demand is expected to increase.

Spot LNG prices remain at high levels amid a risk of supply disruption from Russia given its war with Ukraine.

Philippines sees 3 LNG import terminals starting operations in early 2023

Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura will announce the lending support at the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2022 to be held later on Thursday, the Nikkei said.

Japanese utilities buy the bulk of their LNG through long-term contracts, but about 20% comes from the spot market.

Asian spot LNG prices have skyrocketed this year, hitting a record high in August, though they since have eased because of high inventory levels and governments’ efforts to curb demand in Europe.

There are, however, market fears that a cold winter in Europe could see prices return to record levels.

Japan imports about 10% of its LNG from Russia, mainly from Sakhalin-2.

It would cost Japan more than 1 trillion yen ($6.9 billion) to buy 6 million tonnes of LNG a year from the spot market if shipments from Russia were stopped completely, the Nikkei said.

Japanese government LNG procurement Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Comments

1000 characters

Japan to offer low-interest loans for LNG procurement

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Oil prices drop as dollar strengthens, demand weakens

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Read more stories