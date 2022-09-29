AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
Sep 29, 2022
Vietnam Jan-Sept coffee exports up 13.7 y/y at 1.3mn tonnes

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 11:02am
HANOI: Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have increased 13.7% in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier to 1.3 million tonnes, equivalent to 21.7 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Thursday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, rose 37.6% to $3.1 billion in the January-September period, the agency said.

NY coffee may drop to $2.1770

The country’s coffee shipments in September are estimated at 100,000 tonnes, valued at $240 million.

