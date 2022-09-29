AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: An aide to the Prime Minister is reportedly forcing Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) to extend unflinching support to a coal-fired project of Siddique Sons Limited (SEL), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing details, sources said that a follow-up meeting was held in the PM’s Office on September 22, 2022, under the chairmanship of Dr. Jehanzeb Khan (SAPM-Government Effectiveness) to review the issues of 310 MW Siddique Sons Coal Power Plant being established in Thar-Sindh by Siddique Energy Limited (SEL). The meeting was attended by senior representatives from the Power Division, PPIB and CPPA-G in person while legal representative of PPIB and MD NTDC attended via a Zoom link.

The sources said, PPIB apprised that SEL was granted final (10th) extension of Letter of Support (LoS) up to December 31, 2021, in 134th meeting of the PPIB Board. However, due to non-compliance with the requirements of LoS, PPIB confiscated the Performance Guarantee (PG) of the project in June 2022.

The NTDC stated that SEL is required to pay liquidated damages to the tune of $ 13 million (amount equivalent to Transmission Service Charge) as capacity payments to the Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company Limited which achieved CoD in September 2021, the sources added.

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

The CCPA-G stated that LDs claimed by NTDC have to be viewed in context of termination of LoS. Financial close has yet to be achieved.

SAPM highlighted that the Government committed to supporting investment in the country. Karachi’s infrastructure development and power needs also require federal support. The 330 MW Siddique Sons Coal Power Plant could not achieve financial close (due to mounting circular debt as informed by the sponsors). The lenders are willing to finance the project if K-Electric is the buyer. Since the sponsor and the buyer are both private entities, the project doesn’t fall within the purview of Power Policy. The supply of electricity would, require wheeling through NTDC’s transmission system. Hence, the support is being sought from GoP to facilitate this Business 2 Business arrangement to meet the base load needs of Karachi. After detailed review of the various issues and challenges the meeting was of the view that since PPIB has confiscated the PG of SEL, formal termination of LoS is awaited, Power Division/PPIB will examine the project in a broader national framework in consultation with the sponsors in two weeks.

The meeting also decided that NTDC will firm up its view on the Liquidated Damages (LDs). Furthermore, NTDC will ascertain the various requirements and of interconnection and wheeling of the project for provision of electricity to K-Electric in two weeks’ time.

On the issue of Liquidated Damages, the meeting decided that CPPA-G would respond to the communication made by NTDC in June 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPIB coal fired project SEL’s project PM’s aide

Comments

1000 characters

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories