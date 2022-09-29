AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Sep 29, 2022
Pak Medica Health Expo to begin on 6th

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 06:58am
LAHORE: The Punjab Government and the Ministry of Health, Turkey are jointly organising the three days ‘Pak Medica Health Expo-2022’ here at Expo Centre from October 6 to 8.

Over 40 Turkish companies associated with the health sector are participating in this exhibition with their latest medical equipment, medicines and technology. The Government of Punjab will make arrangements for the accommodation, security, transport and hospitality of these guests. More than 20 official delegations from the Ministry of Health of Turkey along with the Federal Minister of Health are also attending this exhibition.

Punjab Chief Minister and Health Minister will inaugurate the exhibition. Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch chaired a meeting to finalise arrangements for the event.

Jalal Hasan, CEO PBIT said that Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) will provide all possible support to make Pak Medica Health Expo a success. He said that all B2B, G2G, G2B meetings will be held.

Health secretary said that business community especially from Punjab should take full advantage of this Expo that will be a milestone in the development of business between Pakistan and Turkey in the field of health.

