Bajwa directs personnel to help restore routine life in flood-hit areas

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed army formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and help restore routine life in flood affected areas.

He was chairing on Wednesday 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The conference was briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on flood situation and ongoing relief efforts being undertaken by Army Formations across the country. Forum expressed solidarity with flood victims who are braving great difficulties and resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

The army chief commended the formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping them out. He also praised Army doctors/paramedics for providing emergency medical care to flood affectees particularly children and women. COAS also appreciated army engineers and Frontier Works Organization for restoring accessibility of critical routes and communication infrastructure on emergency basis.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of security environment with special focus on situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

The conference also expressed its resolve that the resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated.

The army chief asked the corps commander to leave no stone unturned to take action against terrorists in coordination with all law enforcement agencies.