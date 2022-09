KARACHI: Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Imran Maniar on Wednesday inaugurated a new gas pipeline that has been laid to augment the gas supplies and will largely address the low gas pressures issues being faced by the residents of Lyari, Garden and old city areas.

The newly-inaugurated 12-inch diameter gas pipeline spans over 5-kilometers that starts from Mazaar-e-Quaid and concludes at Dhobi Ghaat, with cost of around Rs 150 million.

