Audio leak exposes IK’s narrative of foreign conspiracy: minister

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the PTI chairman’s alleged audio leak, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the leak had exposed Imran’s “entire narrative of foreign conspiracy”.

Addressing a press conference, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader accused the former prime minister of dividing the nation with his “lies”.

Sanaullah criticized the PTI chief over his continuous “lies” that his government fell prey to a foreign conspiracy.

“Today, his entire scheme has been laid bare,” he said.

He said it was important to put each and every word of the video before the public to “expose the fraud being done by this conspirator”.

After playing the leaked audio before the media, Sanaullah stated that the conversation was proof that “they [the PTI] were trying to create a plot.” He quoted Imran Khan from the audio leak, allegedly instructing his principal secretary Azam Khan to “just play with it.”

He further stated that the two “changed the minutes of the meeting and replaced them with a fabricated story that feeds the PTI’s narrative”. The PTI leadership is destroying the country with their “lies” for the last six months. During his tenure, he destroyed the country’s economy, the political culture and isolated Pakistan at the international level, which is why India decided to attack Kashmir, while our country was in a vulnerable state, he said.

He has caused irreparable damage to Pakistan politically, morally and economically, Sana maintained.

Sanaullah also reminded the PTI supremo of sending the cypher to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial back in April, saying: “You went to Supreme Court calling for an inquiry on this. You can now go and submit the plea and we will accept, concede and agree to it ourselves.”

