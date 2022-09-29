CS terms Karachi’s law, order situation ‘alarming’

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput on Wednesday declared Karachi’s law and order as alarming, saying a number of crime incidents have taken place in the megacity during the last few days.

Addressing as chief guest at seminar titled: ‘security beyond expectation’ organized by Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with Hikvision (artificial intelligence) at a local hotel, he said the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has convened a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation, today, and a strategy has been designed to curb the growing crime particularly the mugging through improved policing.

He said some 10 thousand CCTV cameras will be installed in various points of the megacity under the safe city project.

He said its fundamental responsibility of the government to ensure protection of lives and properties of the citizens, and the Sindh government will make its all out efforts to ensure peace in the city. “Karachi is engine for the economy of Pakistan,” he said.

KCCI president Muhammad Idrees said street crime and the deteriorating situation of the law and order is a major problem being faced by Karachi that needs to be addressed on priority basis. In fact the situation is getting worse with every passing day.

Whereas, the Global Livability Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that revealed that Karachi has been ranked among the top 10 worst places due to increasing pollution and insufficient measures to control overflowing waste within the city of lights.

Considering the population growth rate in Karachi and continuously depreciating state of the city it is an immense need of the hour to deploy modern state of the art technology such as artificial intelligence.

Although steps have been taken in this regard, the joint venture between the Sindh Government and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corpora-tion (NRTC), called the Safe City Project, aimed at installing 10,000 state-of-the-art cameras in the entire city, as well as upgrading the existing 2,000 CCTVS present in the city.

The project has been launched on 24th June 2022, and is expected to be completed in two phases, with 4,000 cameras being installed in the first phase and 6,000 in the second phase.

These innovations assist to serve a diverse set of vertical markets as the broad range of physical security products, including video security, alarm and access control systems. Along with this, integrated security solutions powered by AI technology for supporting end-users with new application and possibilities for safety management and business intelligence, are also a major area of their business activity.

However the businesses can extend their operation through vertical markets by innovating products related to smart homes, automotive electronics, robotics, intelligent storage, infrared sensing, fire security, X-ray detection and medical imaging, for the purpose of exploring new channels for sustaining long-term development.

Moreover, deploying Artificial Intelligence based systems can be an effective solution to the existing problems of the law and order situation. AI can allow any system to perceive and transform a provided situation, by digitally or physically acting accordingly. For instance, AI-based software can process live video surveillance images to detect weapons.

In most cases, urban robberies involve weapons such as guns. This software can automatically identify the presence of a weapon from a surveillance camera in real time which increases the software’s reliability in assessing a threat within an area under surveillance.

AI is most commonly used to detect crimes such as fraud and money laundering. This innovation assists in Real Time Patrol Monitoring as well which helps to minimize the risk of security breaches.

The security forces like Police should employee those who have the knowledge and skills to operate such technologically advanced systems which can ultimately help to attain our goal.

Various industries to gain competitive edge against their competitors have transformed by installing the technologies of machine perception, big data and AI- artificial intelligence. The role of AI in waste management begins with intelligent garbage bins. Waste management companies take advantage of Internet of Things sensors to monitor the fullness of trash containers throughout the megacity. This allows municipalities to optimize waste collection routes, times, and frequencies.

