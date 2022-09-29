AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Sep 29, 2022
SAI elects new office-bearers

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Riaz Uddin, Abdul Kadir Bilwani and Muhammad Hussain Moosani have been elected unopposed as President, S. Vice President and Vice President respectively of SITE Association of Industry (SAI) for the year 2023.

The newly-elected office bearers will assume charge of their offices from 1st of October, 2022.

President-elect Riaz Uddin thanked the members of SAI for posing confidence on him to represent the oldest and the largest Industrial base in the country, founded by Quaid-e-Azam in 1947, which has the largest contribution in both federal and provincial revenue, cesses & levies and in creation of jobs.

Riaz Uddin outlined his priorities for taking up the impending issues facing the industries in SITE area notably that of dilapidated infrastructure, lack of availability of basic utilities i.e. gas, water and electricity, non availability of transportation for masses, last but not the least the law & order situation prevailing everywhere in the city.

A standing ovation was given to M Zubair Motiwala for his untiring services for the Industries in Karachi. In his keynote address Chairman BMG spoke at length on the perennial issues faced by the industry. While welcoming the incoming President Riaz Uddin and other office bearers Kadir Bilwani and Hussain Moosani, Zubair Motiwala greatly appreciated the efforts of the outgoing President SAI Abdul Rasheed, SVP Saud Mahmood and VP Muhammad Kamran Arbi who worked extensively in their tenure to serve the industries in SITE.

On the occasion Riaz Uddin remembered the founding Chairman BMG (late) Siraj Kassam Teli and lauded his memorable service for the cause of industries in Karachi. He further thanked the senior leadership team of BMG; Jawed Bilwani Vice Chairman BMG and Majyd Aziz former President SAI and KCCI; Abdul Hadi former President SAI. Other dignitaries present on special invitation were Muhammad Idrees and M Tariq Yousuf, President and President-elect, respectively, of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Other veterans of SAI present on the occasion were Zafar Ahmed Sheikh, Sikandar Imran, Anwar Aziz and Iqbal Arbi.

All those present on the occasion thanked the outgoing office bearers and welcomed the newly elected office bearers and the elected executive committee which consists of M Azeem Afzal, Khalid Riaz, M Farhan Ashrafi, M Riaz Dhedhi, M Saleem Nagaria, Naveed Wahid, Saleem Parekh, Saud Mahmood and Tarique Rehman Fazlee.

KCCI SITE Association of Industry SAI Riaz Uddin Abdul Kadir Bilwani Muhammad Hussain Moosani

