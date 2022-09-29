AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
PMEX daily trading report

29 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.476 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,729.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 6.552 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.212 billion), Crude (PKR 2.174 billion), DJ (PKR 1.971 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.559 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.112 billion), Silver (PKR 486.939 million), Platinum (PKR 191.403 million), SP500 (PKR 127.494 million), Brent (PKR 75.454 million)and Copper (PKR 14.717 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.112 million were traded.

