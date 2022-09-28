AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Sep 28, 2022
Pakistan

Army chief says resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated

  • Military top brass takes a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on the flood situation and ongoing relief efforts
BR Web Desk Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:39pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Wednesday that the resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated and directed the formations that no stone should be left unturned in taking action against terrorists in coordination with other Law Enforcement Agencies.

The army chief made these remarks at the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

The forum was briefed in detail on the external and internal security situation, with a particular focus on the flood situation and ongoing relief efforts being undertaken by army formations across the country.

"Forum expressed solidarity with flood victims who are braving great difficulties and resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation," according to a press release issued by the military’s media wing.

"COAS commended Formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping them to mitigate their sufferings."

The statement added that COAS praised army doctors and paramedics for provision of emergency medical care to flood affectees, particularly children and women including measures to check the spread of diseases in flood-hit areas.

“The COAS also appreciated army engineers/FWO (Frontier Works Organisation) for restoring accessibility of critical routes and communication infrastructure on an emergency basis,” the ISPR said.

The army chief directed formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and help restore routine life in flood-affected areas.

