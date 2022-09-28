AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
ANL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.72%)
EPCL 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.44%)
FCCL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
FLYNG 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
GGGL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.35%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
TPL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.68%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 126.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.92%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WAVES 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -8.1 (-0.19%)
BR30 15,707 Decreased By -99.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,535 Increased By 17 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,558 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cocoa may extend gains to $2,298

SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may extend its gains to $2,298 per tonne, driven by a wave c. Three waves make up...
Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 01:06pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may extend its gains to $2,298 per tonne, driven by a wave c.

Three waves make up the bounce from the Sept. 26 low of $2,192.

The current wave c is expected to travel to $2,298, its 100% projection level.

ICCO increases forecast for 2021/22 global cocoa deficit to 230,000 tonnes

Support is at $2,267, a break below which could open the way towards $2,239-$2,253 range.

Cocoa

Comments

1000 characters

NY cocoa may extend gains to $2,298

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

PM Shehbaz lauds outgoing finance minister Miftah over IMF programme revival

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Indian rupee at record low, with central bank likely helping cap slide

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah out of fifth England T20

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

Read more stories