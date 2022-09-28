AGL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
AVN 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.56%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
EPCL 56.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.85%)
FCCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.93%)
FLYNG 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
GGGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.95%)
GTECH 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.53%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.55%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TPL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.16%)
TREET 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
TRG 127.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 21.2 (0.51%)
BR30 15,859 Increased By 52.3 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,762 Increased By 243.8 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,675 Increased By 113.2 (0.73%)
How Verstappen can win second F1 crown in Singapore

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2022 11:02am
SINGAPORE: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is on the brink of a second consecutive Formula One world championship after five race wins in a row.

Another race victory in Singapore on Sunday could secure the title with five grands prix to go, but it will depend on the results of his nearest rivals.

Verstappen is 116 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with teammate Sergio Perez nine points further back.

The Dutchman will clinch the title on Sunday at the Marina Bay circuit if he wins and:

– Leclerc finishes ninth or lower AND Perez is fourth or lower or fifth or lower with the fastest lap because that wins a bonus point.

Matsuyama to defend Zozo Championship in Japan

If Verstappen wins and claims the extra point for fastest lap, the title is his if:

– Leclerc finishes eighth or lower AND Perez fourth or lower.

If Verstappen fails to win in Singapore, the battle moves to Japan on October 9.

In the unlikely event that anyone finishes the season level on points with Verstappen, the Dutchman would retain his title by virtue of recording the most race wins, having already taken 11 of the first 16 grands prix.

George Russell is still in mathematical title contention in his Mercedes, but is 132 points behind so a Verstappen victory would end his hopes.

Singapore Max Verstappen F1 crown

