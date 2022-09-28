‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday took a jibe at the coalition government leaders for what he said failure to cope with the economic challenge.

Addressing a trader’s convention organized by Insaf Traders Wing in Nishtar Hall here, the former PM said that the economy has deteriorated while unemployment was increasing and these leaders have only come to hide their corruption cases and not to serve the nation.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former defence minister Pervez Khattak, provincial ministers, MPAs, traders’ leaders, small chamber president, office bearers and members of the business community in a large number were present during the traders’ convention.

Khan said during his tenure, there was 6% growth after 17 years. We have brought reforms in FBR to broaden the tax-base and enhance revenue, he added.

Imran Khan said the country has been confronted with historic ‘inflation’. He criticised the government over rising fuel, electricity and gas prices. He noted mobile and vehicle factories have been shut down in the country.

He also slammed the prevailing flour crisis, saying that flour has reached at Rs120 per kg in Karachi.

According to the World Bank, despite COVID-19, the employment ratio was high and overseas Pakistanis sent record foreign exchange, he added.

While reacting to the recent alleged audio leak saga said that the Sharif family is secretly importing machinery from India to make money.

“Since these two families came, the country has been in debt and they are getting rich,” Imran said.

“Maryam Nawaz has a PhD in lying, they [Sharif family] steal money, go out of the country, and then take NRO to come back.

The Sharif family is secretly importing machinery from India to make money. I will fight them as long as I am alive,” the PTI chairman claimed.

Later, speaking during the Ulema and Mashaikh Convention in Peshawar, PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned that he will obstruct PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s plans, saying that Pakistan’s treasury is being handed over to someone who had been an “absconder for the last five years.”

Dar, who landed in Pakistan a day earlier along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will take an oath as the country’s new finance minister.

The former premier alleged that Dar had made a deal under National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) before returning to Pakistan.

“It is unfortunate that the justice system could not stop Ishaq Dar,” he added.

“A fugitive, after stealing billions of rupees, was roaming freely abroad and was taking decisions for Pakistan.”

Comparing Muslim states with European countries, Khan said that there was only 20% of rule of law in Muslim countries.

“If you want to see justice, then go to Switzerland. There is a 100% rule of law there,” he added.

He said those who want to see a welfare state should go to Sweden and Britain.

Speaking about his aide Shahbaz Gill’s arrest and alleged torture, the former premier said that JUI-F chief Fazl-ur-Rehman was part of a government where these cruel acts were taking place. “Sixty per cent of people belonging to this cabinet are out on bail,” he said.

Khan also spoke about the country’s economy while taking a jibe at the leaders in the government. He said that the economy has deteriorated while unemployment was increasing and these leaders have only come to hide their corruption cases and not to serve the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022