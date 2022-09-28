AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
Sep 28, 2022
Pakistan

Transgender Act: CII asks govt to effect certain amendments

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Tuesday, while declaring certain provisions of the Transgender Persons Act against Islam has recommended the government bring some amendments to the Act.

The CII, in a notification issued here, warned that the act may lead to “new social problems” and asked the government to form a committee to review the law related to the transgender community.

The council, after the conclusion of a high-level meeting, said the government should devise a committee comprising the CII members, scholars, and legal and medical experts to review the present bill pertaining to transgender persons so that a comprehensive legislation could be made by analysing it from all aspects.

Separately, the council also appreciated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment laws and urged the government to incorporate other recommendations made by the CII in the law.

The CII’s statement on the bill comes a day after Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said the committee formed to consider the recently-submitted amendments to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act would duly consult religious scholars and the CII, if required. “The Senate will never do anything against the Islamic laws,” Sanjrani said.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has filed the amendments to the act which are currently being weighed by the Senate committee.

