Sep 28, 2022
Players term ‘PCB Pathway Programme’ a big success

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:46am
LAHORE: The first phase of the ‘Engro Cricket Coaching Project’ under the ‘PCB Pathway Programme’ concluded here at the National High Performance Centre on Tuesday.

The revolutionary cricket camp aimed at delivering world class coaching, training and grooming for the future generation of Pakistan cricket lasted one month. The camp included 100 top performers of the PCB organized Under-13, Under-16 and Under-19 players.

Foreign coaches Gordon Parsons (fast bowling), Julian Wood (power-hitting), Julien Fountain (fielding), Nick Webb (strength and conditioning coach), and Toby Radford (batting coach) worked on enhancing the skills, temperament and technique of the participants while providing tactical awareness through various workshops and lectures held throughout the camp. The foreign coaches were supported by PCB employed local coaches including former Pakistan stars Arshad Khan, Ijaz Ahmed (Jr.) and Rao Iftikhar.

Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said, “I am delighted with the progress we have made in a short span of time at the pathway level. I want to thank Engro and all our supporters who have remained aligned with us on our aims and objectives for the next generation of our cricket stars. The first phase of the PCB Pathway Programme has remained a big success with the involvement of Gordon Parsons, Julian Wood, Julien Fountain, Nick Webb and Toby Radford who are all proven coaches at the pathway and senior levels. I am sure that the participants would have learned a lot from these coaches and their experience and skills would have also helped our local coaches who worked with them closely throughout the camp.”

Nadeem Khan said, “Four of these coaches [Parsons, Wood, Fountain and Radford] will now be involved in the Pakistan Junior League from next week, their involvement will help them ascertain the development of the players they coached at the Engro Cricket Coaching Project.’’

