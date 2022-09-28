Governor, US envoy discuss flood situation, bilateral trade

LAHORE: US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here at Governor House on Tuesday and discussed the flood situation and promotion of bilateral trade.

The US Ambassador Donald Blome said on the occasion that bilateral cooperation will be further promoted in various fields including education, health and trade. After the meeting, US Ambassador also made a short visit to the historic building of Governor House. US Consul General William Makaneole was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan is currently going through difficult times due to floods, which had caused widespread destruction in Pakistan. The international community should provide humanitarian assistance to the flood affectees in this difficult time, he added.

He expressed gratitude to the United States for aid of US 66 million dollars for the Pakistani flood victims. He said the United States should give preferential facilities to the Pakistani industry on the pattern of GSP plus to promote bilateral trade.

