UBL and PIA sign agreement

Press Release Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:42am
KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently signed an agreement to offer discounts on PIA international and domestic travel tickets to UBL card-members. This alliance will provide the bank’s customers, discounts on domestic and international travel via PIA.

Transactions can be made both at the PIA booking offices (domestic and international) as well as through its corporate website, making the process convenient and seamless for the customers. The agreement was signed between Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO UBL and AVM Amir Hayat, CEO PIA, at the UBL Head Office in Karachi.

Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO UBL commenting on the occasion said, “UBL is delighted to collaborate with PIA, the National Flag Carrier, in offering this exciting proposition to travelers within and outside Pakistan. The partnership is a first step in achieving the shared objective of both institutions, to promote tourism in Pakistan. UBL’s award winning digital solutions combined with this partnership with PIA will make both digital and physical customer journeys even more seamless, enjoyable and affordable for our customers.”

Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, CEO PIA congratulated both the teams at UBL and PIA for creating a new dimension in air travel in the country. Speaking at the occasion, he said, “PIA is following a robust plan to recover from the Covid pandemic that affected the aviation industry including PIA. Despite the recent challenges enhanced focus on partnerships and alliances with organizations like UBL will help in improving travel and tourism.”

