AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Embattled emerging markets face fresh pain from US rate hikes

Karin Strohecker | Jorgelina Do Rosario Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

The prospect of US interest rates climbing to levels last seen in the run-up to the global financial crisis has cast a fresh pall over emerging economies that have battled to recover from COVID, grappled with rampant inflation and faced capital flight.

Many past emerging market crises were linked to dollar strength and rising US interest rates, forcing developing countries into tighter monetary policy to shore up their own currencies and fend off inflation pressures, pushing up costs of servicing dollar-denominated debt.

This time round, there are some differences: Emerging central banks have been leaders rather than laggards in the tightening cycle, with policymakers in many regions kicking off rate hikes as early as summer 2021.

Yet with major central banks now joining the inflation battle, markets predict the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to 4.6% by March 2023 - a move that will raise the heat, especially on smaller, riskier developing economies.

That’s a sharp and swift change from just 12 months ago, when Fed forecasters predicted no rate hikes in 2023.

“This year has been a perfect storm,” said Damien Buchet, CIO at Finisterre Capital.

“The Fed and ECB (European Central Bank) are behind the curve we need to move towards a tightening of financial conditions.”

Some of the world’s poorest nations expect debt service payments to rise to $69 billion by 2024 - the highest level in the current decade, according to a recent report.

It has been a tricky year for financial markets as countries grapple with a potential recession and an energy shock in the wake of the war in Ukraine, but some emerging nation assets have taken a disproportionate hit.

Stocks from developing nations are down about 28% this year, underperforming major developed benchmarks in Europe and the United States which have fallen around 20%. Returns on both hard-currency and local-currency fixed income are deep in the red, while currencies - bar a few exceptions mainly in Latin America - have also tumbled.

According to the Institute of International Finance capital flows tracker, emerging market assets suffered a record breaking outflow episode sparked by Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Capital outflows from emerging markets ex-China which only ended in August were akin to those during the 2013 taper tantrum, the IIF said in September.

“Emerging market fortunes continue to rest quite heavily on what the Fed does,” said Manik Narain, head of emerging markets strategy at UBS.

Major emerging market central banks had delivered nearly 6,000 basis points in rate increases in 2022 until end-August in their inflation fight, Reuters calculations show.

But tighter monetary policy also dampens economic growth. Actions by the Fed, along with those of other major central banks, have prompted early warnings from international officials and analysts that rising rates for currencies like the dollar and the euro could tighten global financial conditions so much it leads to a global recession.

Developing central banks find themselves in different stages of the tightening cycle, said Claudia Calich, head of emerging market debt at M&G Investments.

“If you look at the forwards and the implied curves of some countries in Latin America such as Chile and Brazil, those markets are really starting to price rate cuts for the second half of next year,” Calich told Reuters.

Central banks in central and eastern Europe still have to deliver a few more rate hikes though the cycle was also coming to an end, Calich added.

Overall, many of the biggest emerging market economies enjoyed better fundamentals with the likes of Brazil, Mexico or South Africa delivering rate hikes, building up reserves and enjoying healthy trade balances due to a commodity price boom.

Deeper liquid markets in major emerging economies meant they could focus on raising debt locally. However, there is little let-up on the cards for smaller, riskier emerging markets.

A record 14 of these so-called frontier markets who issued international debt see their bonds trade at a premium of over 1,000 basis points over safe-haven US Treasuries. Many others such as Egypt or Kenya are a whisker away from these levels.—Reuters

ECB Dollar US interest rates Covid

Karin Strohecker

Jorgelina Do Rosario

Comments

1000 characters

Embattled emerging markets face fresh pain from US rate hikes

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories