AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

73rd Founding Day of China celebrated by PCFA KP chapter: ‘Pakistan, China are enjoying time-tested friendship as iron brothers’

Press Release Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan and China are enjoying time-tested friendship as Iron Brother” this was stated by Zhang Heqing Counselor for Cultural, Education, Sports and Friendship at Embassy of the People Republic of China in Islamabad at a cake cutting ceremony organised by Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which was graced by KP Minister Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department (LG & RDD) Faisal Amin Gandapur, Minister Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan, President PCFA Yousaf Ayub Khan and Secretary General PCFA Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani.

Zhang Heqing appreciate the friendly gesture of PCFA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He mentioned that incoming timely sino-Pakistan Friendship will be for the strengthening and CPEC will bring socio economic development. Zhang Heqing mentioned that celebrating 73rd Founding Day of China by Pakistani friends is heart touching.

The event was also attended by government of KP secretary LG & RDD Syed Zaheer-Ul-Islam, focal person to Chief Minister Kybher Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khaliq Khan, Director China MOFA Bilal Shah, Director CPEC Mueeb Ahmed from MOFA government of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion provincial Minister LG & RDD Faisal Amin Gandapur extended greeting on behalf of government, Chief Minister KP and appreciate the China help and support during the recent floods and ask for more and more people’s to people’s interaction. He lauded the China’s leadership for bringing out China, out of poverty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC Faisal Amin Gandapur PCFA Pakistan China Friendship Mueeb Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

73rd Founding Day of China celebrated by PCFA KP chapter: ‘Pakistan, China are enjoying time-tested friendship as iron brothers’

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories