73rd Founding Day of China celebrated by PCFA KP chapter: ‘Pakistan, China are enjoying time-tested friendship as iron brothers’

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan and China are enjoying time-tested friendship as Iron Brother” this was stated by Zhang Heqing Counselor for Cultural, Education, Sports and Friendship at Embassy of the People Republic of China in Islamabad at a cake cutting ceremony organised by Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which was graced by KP Minister Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department (LG & RDD) Faisal Amin Gandapur, Minister Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan, President PCFA Yousaf Ayub Khan and Secretary General PCFA Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani.

Zhang Heqing appreciate the friendly gesture of PCFA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He mentioned that incoming timely sino-Pakistan Friendship will be for the strengthening and CPEC will bring socio economic development. Zhang Heqing mentioned that celebrating 73rd Founding Day of China by Pakistani friends is heart touching.

The event was also attended by government of KP secretary LG & RDD Syed Zaheer-Ul-Islam, focal person to Chief Minister Kybher Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khaliq Khan, Director China MOFA Bilal Shah, Director CPEC Mueeb Ahmed from MOFA government of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion provincial Minister LG & RDD Faisal Amin Gandapur extended greeting on behalf of government, Chief Minister KP and appreciate the China help and support during the recent floods and ask for more and more people’s to people’s interaction. He lauded the China’s leadership for bringing out China, out of poverty.

