Sri Lanka donates eyes to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Though all organs of the body are equally significant, eyes can somehow be considered a little more special. They render us vision and let us enjoy the aesthetics that the world has to offer.

However, due to several kinds of visual impairments, many people in Pakistan lose their vision and the world turns dark to them.

To give those needy and deserving people of Pakistan, “THE GIFT OF LIGHT”, under the leadership of High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Islamabad Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickarama, the Honorary Consul General of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Yasin Joyia, with his team comprising Agha Nayyar Latif, Convener Trade Promotion SLBC, Munir Gillani Convener, Media and PR SLBC, Ahmad Lone Convener, International Affairs SLBC, Saqib Sabir Convener Tourism Committee, Zulqurnain Yasin Secretary SLBC and M Fazal Chaudhary PRO, took a step forward towards a successful corneal diplomacy between the two brotherly countries.

Five donated eyes from Sri Lanka were sent through Sri Lankan Airlines by the Giving Sight Foundation of Sri Lanka under the dynamic leadership of Deshabandu Ifthikhar Aziz, Tamgha e Khidmat, Chairman of The Giving Sight Foundation of Sri Lanka, Deputy Chairman Idris Admani, Secretary General Fazal Lafir and Treasurer Rizvi Ismail on September 22 and after reaching at Allama Iqbal International Airport were received by SLBC team and handed over to The Sri Lanka Consulate Lahore for immediate Corneal implantation at the District Head Quarter Hospital Gujranwala and Mughal Eye Hospital Trust Lahore as promised after getting the NOC from POTA.

