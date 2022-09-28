AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sri Lanka donates eyes to Pakistan

Press Release Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Though all organs of the body are equally significant, eyes can somehow be considered a little more special. They render us vision and let us enjoy the aesthetics that the world has to offer.

However, due to several kinds of visual impairments, many people in Pakistan lose their vision and the world turns dark to them.

To give those needy and deserving people of Pakistan, “THE GIFT OF LIGHT”, under the leadership of High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Islamabad Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickarama, the Honorary Consul General of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Yasin Joyia, with his team comprising Agha Nayyar Latif, Convener Trade Promotion SLBC, Munir Gillani Convener, Media and PR SLBC, Ahmad Lone Convener, International Affairs SLBC, Saqib Sabir Convener Tourism Committee, Zulqurnain Yasin Secretary SLBC and M Fazal Chaudhary PRO, took a step forward towards a successful corneal diplomacy between the two brotherly countries.

Five donated eyes from Sri Lanka were sent through Sri Lankan Airlines by the Giving Sight Foundation of Sri Lanka under the dynamic leadership of Deshabandu Ifthikhar Aziz, Tamgha e Khidmat, Chairman of The Giving Sight Foundation of Sri Lanka, Deputy Chairman Idris Admani, Secretary General Fazal Lafir and Treasurer Rizvi Ismail on September 22 and after reaching at Allama Iqbal International Airport were received by SLBC team and handed over to The Sri Lanka Consulate Lahore for immediate Corneal implantation at the District Head Quarter Hospital Gujranwala and Mughal Eye Hospital Trust Lahore as promised after getting the NOC from POTA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sri Lankan Airlines Sri Lanka donates eyes Admiral Mohan Wijewickarama

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka donates eyes to Pakistan

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories