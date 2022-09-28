AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
ICMA International: Message from Ather Saleem FCMA Chairman, Joint Committee of ICAP & ICMA

Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
TEXT: Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards-2021 are being organized on September 27th, 2022 at Karachi to honor the listed companies by ICMA and ICAP.

Realizing their role and accountability to general public, both the professional accounting bodies have created a healthy competition among companies regarding financial and non-financial disclosures; regulatory compliance and adherence to global financial reporting standards. After a comprehensive and critical review by the Joint Committee of ICMA and ICAP Annual Reports of listed companies are recognized for awards.

The dynamic global scenario of governance and transparency while adhering to various regulations and laws is centric to future growth and availability of capital. Hence, conferment of these awards is not only a matter of pride for the participating companies but are also certifies of being compliant to local regulations and International Financial Reporting Standards. The years long legacy of these award ceremonies has taken a status of touchstone.

Immensity of participating contestants in the race of awards year over year has been source of promotion of responsible reporting culture and of keeping pace with international best practices and standard reporting. It is worth noting that the most complying and elaborating reports play crucial role in trust building and decision making for all stakeholders like regulators, lending agencies, financial institutions and equity holders.

On behalf of ICMA and ICAP, I thank all participating companies for taking part in BCSRA Awards 2021. All my sincere thanks are extended to members of Joint Committee of ICMA and ICAP for their worthy and dedicated cooperation for not only making this event possible but for strengthening our determination to continue this legacy. With environment challenges faced by Pakistan specifically and global generally, I encourage corporate sector to invest, analyse and report on this threatening factor.

I wish ICMA and ICAP a future full of continued success in all professional pursuits.

