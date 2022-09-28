Syed Jawaid Iqbal elected as PAA Chairman

KARACHI: Syed Jawaid Iqbal of CMC (Pvt) Ltd., has been elected (unopposed) as Chairman, Pakistan Advertising Association, the sole body representing the advertising profession and allied sectors, on national level. Others elected (unopposed) include Brig Muhammad Zubair Rehan (retd) (Creative Junction) as Senior Vice Chairman and Jawad Humayun (Channel 7 Communications) as Vice Chairman.

Fahd Khan (Manhattan Communications) has been elected as Chairman Zone “A”, Usman Attique Butt (Interlink Advertising) as Chairman Zone “B”, and Nadeem Kabir Alvi (Oktopus 360 Media) as Chairman Zone “C” while Javed Qadeer Khan (Marksman Advertising) as Secretary Finance.

Also elected as members of Central Executive Committee (CEC) are Seema Jaffer (Bond Advertising), Khalid Rauf (Lowe & Rauf), Ahmed Jamal Mir (Prestige Communications), Faiza Nadeem (Vantage Media), Neesha Dara Khan (Manhattan International) and Mian Mobeen Shafaat (Oak Media).

The newly-elected Chairman, Syed Jawaid Iqbal thanked all members of PAA for reposing their confidence in him for this prestigious position. He assured that as a team and with the support of the PAA members the industry will see positive change and growth.

He assured that the PAA will play its role to the fullest to overcome challenges and enhance the image of the Advertising industry and the country.

He also thanked Ahmed Jamal Mir for his remarkable contribution towards the advertising sector and for the welfare of PAA members. He looked forward to the continued support of the PAA team for the progress of the advertising industry.

