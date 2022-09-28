PHMA elects its zonal chief

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) North Zone has elected Naseer Butt as its new zonal chairman for the period of one year 2022-23.

The newly-elected zonal chairman, addressing the annual general meeting held here today, said that it was an honour for them to lead the zonal office of the hosiery association for the year 2022-23, paying tributes to the outgoing chairman, saying the outgoing body has been actively promoting the interests of the value-added textile industry throughout the year. He vowed to continue with their efforts for the promotion and protection of the value-added textile industry.

The PHMA new zonal chairman expressed the confidence that he would make all efforts to work selflessly in resolving issues and problems faced by the industry in the best interests of PHMA members and in further enhancing and boosting the exports.

Butt added that he would accord top priority in respect to reduction in cost of inputs, resolution of refund related issues, and a favourable environment for the promotion of hosiery industry in Pakistan. Growth of value-added textile industry was a must to steer the industry out of worse situation and contribute to the exports of the country. If conducive environment is provided by the government the exports of knitwear sector alone will be enhanced significantly in coming years, he pledged.

Naseer Butt said that the knitwear apparel maintains the highest exports share, remaining at top of exports statistics every year despite adverse factors such as liquidity crunch and high costs of doing business.

He suggested the new body to accord top priority in reduction of input cost, resolution of refund issues and a favourable environment for the promotion of hosiery industry. He said that growth of value-added textile industry was a must to steer the overall economic growth of the country.

He said that the exporters are facing tough competition with neighbouring countries due to high cost of doing business on one hand while there is persistent liquidity crunch on the other hand. The severe liquidity crunch leads to lower production and closure of a number of exporting industries. He voiced that policy decisions of the government must be sustainable and constant.

He emphasized that the value-added textile sector needs special attention of the government to achieve milestone in exports and in this connection, the government has to take crucial steps and decisions to enhance per hectare yield of the cotton crop, cotton contamination and development of seeds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022