AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tourism industry, food security sector: NA speaker invites Bahraini investors

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that there are ample opportunities for investment in the tourism industry and food security sectorfrom which Bahrain investors could benefit.

He said that Pakistan was interested in further augmenting the existing close and cordial relations with Bahrain in all spheres.

He expressed these views during the telephonic conversation with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Kingdom of Bahrain, Fawzia Bint Abdulla Zainal, on Tuesday.

The speaker said that Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain was playing an important role in the economic development of Bahrain along with that of Pakistan.

The speaker also expressed gratitude for the support of Bahrain at the platform of the FATF and the OIC and expressed hope for continued support in the future as well.

Speaker Ashraf apprised the Speaker of Bahrain that Pakistan had successfully hosted the 3rd Regional Seminar for the Parliaments of Asia Pacific Region on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals from September 13-14, 2022 to highlight the losses and damages caused by the devastating floods in Pakistan.

He said that an emergency resolution will be presented in the context of the devastating floods in Pakistan in the next meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Rwanda with the objective to present a forceful demand that developed countries must compensate for irreparable socio-economic losses due to climate change in developing countries.

He expressed gratitude to the government and people of Bahrain for extending assistance for the relief of flood victims.

While talking about World Tourism Day (September 27), the speaker said that Pakistan seeks support in promoting tourism in Pakistan.

The speaker said that Pakistan looked forward to welcoming King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, (King of Bahrain) and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister) in Pakistan.

Speaker of Bahrain expressed grief over the loss during the recent floods in Pakistan.

She applauded National Assembly of Pakistan for successfully hosting the 3rd regional seminar on IPU. She said that Pakistan had effectively highlighted the vulnerabilities of developing countries especially the countries of the Asia-Pacific region from the ever-intensifying impacts of global climate change.

She assured full support to the National Assembly's call for global funds to combat climate catastrophe being the President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Raja Pervez Ashraf tourism industry food security sector Fawzia Bint Abdulla Zainal AIPU

Comments

1000 characters

Tourism industry, food security sector: NA speaker invites Bahraini investors

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories