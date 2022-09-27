AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.75%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.36%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
OGDC 74.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
PAEL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.44%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.76%)
TREET 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
TRG 128.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.42%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 14.9 (0.36%)
BR30 15,659 Increased By 164.1 (1.06%)
KSE100 41,312 Increased By 160.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,475 Increased By 55.1 (0.36%)
India’s Adani Group to invest over $100bn in next decade

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 01:13pm
NEW DELHI: India’s Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the next decade, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world’s second-richest person, told a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.

“As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade,” he said this week. “We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space.

CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India’s Adani group

We are already the world’s largest solar player, and we intend to do far more.“

