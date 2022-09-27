India’s Adani Group to invest over $100bn in next decade

NEW DELHI: India’s Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the next decade, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world’s second-richest person, told a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.

“As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade,” he said this week. “We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space.

We are already the world’s largest solar player, and we intend to do far more.“