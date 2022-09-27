AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.75%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.36%)
MLCF 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 74.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
PAEL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.44%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.76%)
TREET 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
TRG 128.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.14%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 14.4 (0.35%)
BR30 15,644 Increased By 149 (0.96%)
KSE100 41,302 Increased By 150.3 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,470 Increased By 50 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pound rebounds after record dollar low

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2022 12:48pm
Follow us

LONDON: The British pound rebounded Tuesday after sinking to a record low against the dollar on concerns a UK government tax-cut plan could derail public finances.

Sterling jumped 1.34 percent to $1.0832.

On Monday, it struck an all-time low at $1.0350, perilously close to parity.

After the plunge, the Bank of England said it was playing close attention to financial markets, adding it would “not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed” to curb inflation.

The BoE, like central banks around the world, has hiked interest rates a number of times this year in a bid to cool decades-high inflation.

Sterling idles near 37-year low

With the pound showing record weakness, analysts are forecasting a big rate increase when the BoE next meets for a regular policy meeting on November 3.

“A rate hike of over 150 basis points is currently priced in for the coming meeting,” Commerzbank analyst Esther Reichelt noted Tuesday, questioning if that would even be enough.

The Bank of England’s statement “is unlikely to calm all those who had already questioned the BoE’s determination to fight inflation even prior to these events”, she added.

Analysts added that the pound won back strength also as the dollar weakened slightly against other main rivals.

British pound

Comments

1000 characters

Pound rebounds after record dollar low

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories