Sep 27, 2022
CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.31-1/4

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 11:55am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a resistance at $14.31-1/4 per bushel, a break above which may open the way towards $14.42-1/4 to $14.51-1/4 range.

The metal seems to be stabilising around a support at $14.08-1/2, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

The contract may either bounce towards $14.31-1/4 or at least hover above this support for one or two days.

CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.03-1/4

A break below $14.31-1/4 could open the way towards $13.85-$13.96 range.

