SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a support at $14.03-1/4 per bushel, a break below may open the way towards $13.73.

The depth of the fall from the Sept. 13 high of $15.08-3/4 confirmed a completion of the wave (c) from the low of $13.73.

The contract is expected to revisit this low over the next one or two days.

CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.37-1/4

Resistance is at $14.22, a break above which could lead to a gain into $14.37-1/4 to $14.52-1/4 range.