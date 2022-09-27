AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.75%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.75%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
GTECH 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.36%)
MLCF 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
OGDC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.32%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
TPLP 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.76%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
TRG 129.50 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.05%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 16.5 (0.4%)
BR30 15,680 Increased By 184.3 (1.19%)
KSE100 41,321 Increased By 169.8 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,480 Increased By 60 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World Bank forecasts Thai GDP growth at 3.1% this year

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 11:51am
Follow us

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 3.1% this year, higher than a forecast in June of 2.9%, supported by private consumption and exports, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

However, the bank cut Thailand’s growth forecast in 2023 to 4.1%, from a previous outlook of 4.3%.

While an expected global economic slowdown next year will depress demand for exports, the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic would support a tourism recovery, the bank said in a report.

Flood havoc: World Bank says envisaging $2bn financing

The Southeast Asian country expects eight million to 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, having received five million so far.

The tourism-reliant economy saw nearly 40 million visitors in 2019.

Thailand’s government expects the economy to grow by 3% to 3.5% this year.

World Bank GDP growth Thailand’s economy

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank forecasts Thai GDP growth at 3.1% this year

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories