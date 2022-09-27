AGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (9.3%)
Putin likely to announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine on Sept. 30, UK says

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 11:11am
Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce the accession of occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during his address to parliament on Sept. 30, the British Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on Sept. 27, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Twitter.

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

“Russia’s leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict”, it said.

