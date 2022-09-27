AGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (9.3%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.62%)
EPCL 55.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
FCCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.45%)
MLCF 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.61%)
PAEL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PRL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
TREET 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
TRG 127.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 11.8 (0.29%)
BR30 15,590 Increased By 94.7 (0.61%)
KSE100 41,329 Increased By 177.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,477 Increased By 57.6 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Vice President Harris to visit DMZ on South Korea trip

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2022 10:48am
Follow us

TOKYO: US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone on a trip to South Korea later this week, the White House said Tuesday.

Harris, who is currently in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, will go to the DMZ on Thursday, a White House official said.

The move is likely to spark an angry reaction from North Korea, which denounced US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the “worst destroyer of international peace” when she visited the DMZ in August.

On Monday, Pyongyang warned that South Korea and the United States risked triggering war after the allies launched their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years.

Harris’s visit to the DMZ will “underscore… the United States’ commitment to stand beside (South Korea) in the face of any threats posed by” North Korea, the US official said.

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris visit

Harris will “reflect on the shared sacrifice” of US and Korean soldiers killed in the Korean War, which ended with a ceasefire that split the peninsula nearly 70 years ago in 1953, the official said.

Harris arrived in Japan on Monday and met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of Abe’s funeral on Tuesday, which will be attended by hundreds of foreign dignitaries.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also held talks with Harris in Tokyo on Tuesday and said the DMZ visit would offer “very symbolic demonstrations of your strong commitments to the security and peace to the Korean Peninsula”.

North Korea has conducted a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

Washington and Seoul officials have repeatedly warned that North Korea is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test – a move that the United States warned would provoke a “swift and forceful” response.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military drills with the United States after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.

On Monday, South Korea’s navy said the joint naval exercise “was prepared to demonstrate the strong will of the South Korea-US alliance to respond to North Korean provocations”.

North Korea Fumio Kishida US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi US Vice President Kamala Harris South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol

Comments

1000 characters

US Vice President Harris to visit DMZ on South Korea trip

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another hefty gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

Read more stories