AGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (9.3%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.62%)
EPCL 55.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
FCCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.45%)
MLCF 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.61%)
PAEL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PRL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
TREET 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
TRG 127.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 11.8 (0.29%)
BR30 15,590 Increased By 94.7 (0.61%)
KSE100 41,329 Increased By 177.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,477 Increased By 57.6 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 09:35am
Follow us

LONDON: England and Germany drew 3-3 at Wembley on Monday as the hosts surged back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 only for Kai Havertz to level with his second goal as the battle of the Nations League’s Group A3 also-rans exploded into a memorable goalfest.

After a first half short on action and quality between the two World Cup-bound rivals Germany gradually took control, going ahead with a 52nd minute penalty by Ilkay Gundogan and a lovely Havertz curler in the 67th.

England hit back with two goals in four minutes as Luke Shaw forced the ball in at the far post after 71 and then Bukayo Saka slalomed past three defenders and fed fellow substitute Mason Mount who brilliantly swept home the equaliser.

Another VAR penalty for a foul on Jude Bellingham enabled Harry Kane to put England ahead but just as the crowd were acclaiming the comeback, goalkeeper Nick Pope spilled a shot by Serge Gnabry and Havertz tapped in the loose ball in the 87th.

Mbappe can’t do it all himself, says France coach Deschamps

Saka then thought he had won it for England, only for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to touch his shot past the post.

England Germany Nations League

Comments

1000 characters

England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another hefty gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

Read more stories