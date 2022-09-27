AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research KOHC (Kohat Cement Company Limited) 154.60 Increased By ▲ 2.17%

Kohat: Soldiering on

BR Research Published 27 Sep, 2022 08:50am
Follow us

Kohat cement (PSX: KOHC) is one of the smaller cement manufacturers that also happens to be one of the strongest of the lot in terms of its financial standing. Against a declining demand throughout FY22, the company recorded before-tax earnings growth of nearly double of last year (1.8x to be exact) amid controlled overheads and financial costs, strong gross margins, bolstered by other income during the year.

In fact, the only factor that did not work for the company was the super-tax imposition that took the effective tax for the year to 44 percent (FY21: 28%) with the major thrust coming through in Q4 where effective tax stood at nearly 84 percent of earnings. Resultantly, post-tax earnings recorded a growth of 44 percent. Kohat shone in other players.

Overheads including other expenses remained at 3 percent of revenue while finance costs also stood the same as last year at 2 percent. Due to higher interest rates, finance costs grew 27 percent year on year in Q4 but did not go off-track from revenue growth. Other income was 8 percent of before-tax earnings during FY22 compared to 3 percent last year owning to adequate short-term investments which were strengthened by the rising interest rates.

Even though, both domestic and exporting markets remained dry, Kohat’s revenue growth was 37 percent due to surging retention prices. Meanwhile, despite higher coal prices, depreciating rupee causing imports to be more expensive and ballooning fuel and power costs, the company margins improved substantially (mainly during the first three quarters) from last year, standing tall at 30 percent during FY22 (FY21: 25%). Like other cement players, Kohat has also been using a mix of Afghan and local coal to bypass the cost inflation associated to international coal which has been intense over the past year along with other fuels.

There are few opportunities and many risks that need to be mitigated over the coming year. Rising construction costs, together with overall inflation is not conducive to new private sector construction spending. Meanwhile, the future of Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) hangs in the balance with the ouster of the previous government whose brainchild NPHP was. There is hope that the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme may get a reboot but thus far, it stands suspended. Public sector spending is also down. Flood related rehabilitation may boost local demand which may become a saving grace over the coming quarters. Exports meanwhile are not expected to recover as political troubles in Afghanistan persist while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh struggle to lick their ongoing economic wounds. Whilst demand tells a sobering tale, Kohat has a strong balance sheet and may swim through such treacherous waters fairly better than some others.

cement manufacturer KOHC Kohat cement

Comments

1000 characters

Kohat: Soldiering on

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

PSX digitizes listing process through ‘PRIDE’

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Two majors among six martyred in copter crash in Balochistan

Read more stories