AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

100,000 flood-hit children treated at ERs of Sindh hospitals

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
Follow us

KARACHI: More than 100,000 children have been treated free of cost at the children’s Emergency Rooms (ERs) of government teaching hospitals in flood-hit locations. The ERs have remained operational 24/7 despite torrential rains and flooding in calamity-hit districts of Sindh. They provide quality emergency care as well as dispense life-saving medicines to flood-affected children.

The ERs are managed by ChildLife Foundation under the Sindh government’s long-standing public private partnership with the organization. It has strengthened the public health system in the province by upgrading the children’s ERs so they meet international standards of care.

More than 400 healthcare and management professionals are at the helm of the ERs in flood-affected areas, where timely medical care is given to children being brought in with complaints of water-borne diseases such as gastroenteritis, malaria, cholera, dengue, typhoid, pneumonia and skin infections.

“The floods have given rise to an alarming public health situation and have put children at extreme risk of disease and death. The children’s ERs in flood-affected cities of Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Hyderabad are receiving double the regular volume of patients daily. It is a challenging time, but government support has ensured the delivery of emergency treatment to flood-affected children without a break or pause,” says Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation.

The Sindh government’s support has also facilitated telehealth consultations for children in remote rural areas through a telemedicine network. It connects all district hospitals of Sindh to Karachi’s Civil Hospital where child specialists assess patients through HD camera and IP phone and provide them with expert consultations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Government ChildLife Foundation Floods in Pakistan Dr Ahson Rabbani flood hit children

Comments

1000 characters

100,000 flood-hit children treated at ERs of Sindh hospitals

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

PSX digitizes listing process through ‘PRIDE’

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Two majors among six martyred in copter crash in Balochistan

Read more stories