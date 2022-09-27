AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Restoration of infrastructure, roads repair priorities of govt, says LG secretary

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Secretary, Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that reconstruction of the infrastructure and repair/ maintenance of Karachi’s roads are among the main objectives and priorities of the government of Sindh at this time, for which repair work in all districts is accelerating on a daily basis.

Chairing a meeting with the World Bank delegation pertaining to the restoration of the infrastructure of Karachi and the repair of roads, he said that as per the instructions given by Chief Minister and Local Government Minister of Sindh, all the administrators and municipal commissioners are monitoring the development works in their respective areas regularly. KMC, KDA, DMCs and other related bodies are working with complete coordination for the betterment and rehabilitation of Karachi.

Project Director CLICK Asif Jan Siddiqui, MD Solid Waste and related officers participated in the meeting.

Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, speaking to the World Bank delegation, said that the World Bank has played an important role in several projects managed by the Sindh government and to overcome the effects of the recent disaster WB can play a key role in the rehabilitation process of Karachi.

The World Bank officials were convinced with the Sindh Local Government Secretary and assured all the possible support from the World Bank to overcome the difficult situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

kmc Syed Najam Ahmad Shah LG election roads infrastructure Asif Jan Siddiqui roads

Comments

1000 characters

Restoration of infrastructure, roads repair priorities of govt, says LG secretary

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

PSX digitizes listing process through ‘PRIDE’

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Two majors among six martyred in copter crash in Balochistan

Read more stories