Restoration of infrastructure, roads repair priorities of govt, says LG secretary

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Secretary, Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that reconstruction of the infrastructure and repair/ maintenance of Karachi’s roads are among the main objectives and priorities of the government of Sindh at this time, for which repair work in all districts is accelerating on a daily basis.

Chairing a meeting with the World Bank delegation pertaining to the restoration of the infrastructure of Karachi and the repair of roads, he said that as per the instructions given by Chief Minister and Local Government Minister of Sindh, all the administrators and municipal commissioners are monitoring the development works in their respective areas regularly. KMC, KDA, DMCs and other related bodies are working with complete coordination for the betterment and rehabilitation of Karachi.

Project Director CLICK Asif Jan Siddiqui, MD Solid Waste and related officers participated in the meeting.

Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, speaking to the World Bank delegation, said that the World Bank has played an important role in several projects managed by the Sindh government and to overcome the effects of the recent disaster WB can play a key role in the rehabilitation process of Karachi.

The World Bank officials were convinced with the Sindh Local Government Secretary and assured all the possible support from the World Bank to overcome the difficult situation.

