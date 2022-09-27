AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Canadian envoy calls on COAS

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Monday appreciated Wendy Gilmour, Canadian high commissioner to Pakistan, contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries.

Gilmour paid a farewell call to General Bajwa at the GHQ on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for her services.

The visiting dignitary expressed her grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

She offered full support of her country to the people of Pakistan.

She also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

The COAS thanked for Canada’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

