Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022
Pakistan

Coalition govt facing consequences of PTI govt’s policies: Fazl

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
LAHORE : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government continued ruling, we would have been crying for the country instead of inflation. “We got a Pakistan ruined by Imran Khan and thank God the country is on the way to improvement and prosperity.

He was talking to media persons in the provincial metropolis on Monday. Fazlur Rehman claimed that PTI rulers virtually handed over the reins of the country’s economy to the Jews.

The PTI government handed over the State Bank of Pakistan to International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the pretext of autonomy, he added.

He said present government is suffering the consequences of the policy made by the previous government as it did nothing but increase the problems of the common people.

The institutions of the country are under international pressure, and we are trying to encourage the national institutions, he said adding that after political instability, economic instability had been brought about by Imran Khan.

In response to a question, he said the dollar is rising against rupees and it is the duty of the State Bank to stabilize the national currency.

To a question, he said Imran has neither the ability to come to Islamabad nor there is such courage in his workers.

He said this is not a rally but a natural yearning after being separated from power. “We want to do serious politics. If Imran Khan wants to worsen the situation, the institutions are ready to deal with it”, he added.

Imran Khan ruined the country for three and a half years, now how to restore it in three months, he said adding that the mess created by PTI government cannot be cleared in days, it will take time.

In response to another question he said that the issue of the audio leak from the Prime Minister’s House is a ‘sensitive matter’.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he would ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take strict action on the issue of the audio leak. Talking about PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s return to Pakistan, Fazl said, “No one contacted me about Dar’s return”.

Fazl said that the government should take advantage from of Ishaq Dar’s experience.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, Maulana Fazl said that it has been proven that he Imran Khan received funding from India and Israel while Imran turned out to be a ‘liar’ in every matter.

He said that entire politics of PTI is based on the narrative of corruption, adding that PTI chairman wasted money and misused institutions.

He said that the PTI’s government had stopped working on CPEC as a result of which China went on to be unpleased with Pakistan as the CPEC project was one of the biggest ‘investments’ of China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM Imran Khan PTI Government JUI F CPEC project

