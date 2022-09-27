Google’s India policy head Gulati resigns

NEW DELHI: Google’s head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the US tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country.

The reasons for Archana Gulati’s resignation were not immediately clear.

Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal think-tank, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Alphabet Inc’s Google also declined to comment.