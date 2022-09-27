KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 26, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
H. M. Idrees H. Adam Avanceon Limited 5,000 77.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 77.35
Shaffi Securities Crescent Steel 10,000 38.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 38.00
MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 1,000 16.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 16.00
Topline Sec. Packages Limited 20,000 390.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 390.00
H. M. Idrees H. Adam Pak Elektron 20,000 16.26
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 16.26
H. M. Idrees H. Adam Pioneer Cement 10,000 68.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 68.11
MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000 119.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 119.70
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.14
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 5,071,000
===========================================================================================
