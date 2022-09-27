KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 26, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== H. M. Idrees H. Adam Avanceon Limited 5,000 77.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 77.35 Shaffi Securities Crescent Steel 10,000 38.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 38.00 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 1,000 16.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 16.00 Topline Sec. Packages Limited 20,000 390.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 390.00 H. M. Idrees H. Adam Pak Elektron 20,000 16.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 16.26 H. M. Idrees H. Adam Pioneer Cement 10,000 68.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 68.11 MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000 119.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 119.70 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.14 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,071,000 ===========================================================================================

