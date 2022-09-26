AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Canadian envoy calls on COAS Bajwa, offers full support for flood victims

  • High Commissioner Gilmour lauds army for rescue and relief efforts in her farewell meeting with COAS, says ISPR
BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2022 09:20pm
Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour on Monday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi, the military's media wing said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said that the COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for her services and appreciated her contributions to fostering strong ties between the two countries.

Canadian High Commissioner expressed her grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

"She offered the full support of her country to the people of Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan’s Army's efforts for rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas," the statement said.

The army chief thanked her for Canada’s support and reiterated that assistance from Pakistan's global partners "shall be vital in the rehabilitation of the flood victims".

