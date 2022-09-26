AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Oct 9

BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 09:11pm
The moon for the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was not sighted in Pakistan, and the Eid Milad-un-Nabi would fall on October 9, Aaj News reported.

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, who chaired the meeting of the committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.

He said that the first Rabi-ul-Awwal will fall on Wednesday, September 28.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that there is ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH on the evening of Sep. 26 i.e., 29th of Safar, and that the first day of Rabi-ul-Awwal will likely fall on Wednesday, September 28.

"The new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 02:54 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Sept. 26, 2022 (Monday)," the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH on the evening of Monday, Sep. 26 i.e. 29th of Safar. The weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of Monday, Sep. 26, according to the climate record.

