AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US announces $457.5mn civilian aid for Ukraine

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:49pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States will provide $457.5 million in new civilian security aid for Ukraine, a portion of which will be used to support the government’s investigation of atrocities, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The aid is designed to help Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, Blinken said in a statement.

“A portion of this new assistance will also continue US support for the Ukrainian government’s efforts to document, investigate, and prosecute atrocities perpetrated by Russia’s forces, drawing on our long-standing relationship with Ukrainian criminal justice agencies,” the US top diplomat said.

Ukraine receives $1.5bn in new financial aid, says PM

The aid was announced days after a United Nations-mandated commission found that war crimes including rape, torture, executions and confinement of children were committed by Russia in areas it occupied in Ukraine.

Erik Mose, who heads the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, said on Friday that “a large number” of war crimes had been committed by Russia and only two cases by Ukraine, involving the ill-treatment of Russian soldiers.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian soldiers of a litany of abuses since the Feb. 24 invasion, but Moscow has regularly dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign.

Truss at UN vows UK military aid ‘until Ukraine prevails’

The latest tranche of aid brings US assistance for Ukrainian law enforcement and its partners to more than $645 million since mid-December, Blinken said.

US-supplied personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and armored vehicles has reduced casualties for Ukrainian civilians and their defenders.

Russian forces Russia's invasion Russia’s war in Ukraine US aid Aid for Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

US announces $457.5mn civilian aid for Ukraine

Six Pakistan Army officials martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Sentiment-driven: Pakistan's rupee closes with considerable gain against US dollar

Losing streak ends: KSE-100 rises 1.31% on revived sentiment

SHC stops K-Electric from collecting municipal charges through electricity bills

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab resigns after KE stopped from collecting local tax via bills

World economy to slow, ‘paying the price of war’: OECD

Imran Khan demands PM Shehbaz's resignation over audio-leak issue

Iran protests flare for 10th night as tensions grow with West

At least 9 dead, including 5 children, in Russia school shooting

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Read more stories