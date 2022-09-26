AGL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2%)
AVN 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.5%)
EFERT 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
EPCL 55.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.18%)
FCCL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.28%)
GGGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.48%)
GGL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.07%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.5%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.63%)
OGDC 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.75%)
PAEL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.28%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
TPL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.95%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.91%)
TREET 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.96%)
TRG 125.75 Increased By ▲ 9.85 (8.5%)
UNITY 23.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (5.83%)
WAVES 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.05%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 71.9 (1.78%)
BR30 15,452 Increased By 468.4 (3.13%)
KSE100 41,072 Increased By 451.9 (1.11%)
KSE30 15,387 Increased By 173.8 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rohit backs Kumar as India look to fix T20 bowling

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2022 12:13pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Improving India’s bowling remains the team’s focus ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup next month, skipper Rohit Sharma has said, adding that he backs seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to come out of a recent slump.

India went past Aaron Finch’s Australia by six wickets to clinch the three-match T20 series 2-1, and now host South Africa for a white-ball series starting Wednesday.

The team’s batsmen, including Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, have been in good form and shared a 104-run partnership to secure victory on Sunday, but the final-overs bowling has been a cause of worry.

Kumar, once a champion of choking runs in the final overs of a T20 match, has been expensive lately. He leaked 21 runs in the 18th over in the series-decider, with Tim David hitting him for two sixes and a four.

“We know that he has had more good days than the bad days in the last so many years,” Rohit said of the veteran fast bowler in a post-match press conference.

“Yes, of late it has not been the kind of performance that he wants but that can happen to any of the bowlers. You can see the opposition as well, it’s not easy to bowl in the death.”

The 32-year-old Kumar, who remains a key member of the team’s plans for T20’s showpiece event in Australia, had just two wickets from two matches and an expensive economy rate of 13.00.

Rohit said the team will devise a better strategy in the three T20 internationals against the Proteas to help Kumar return to his miserly ways in the final overs.

“We’ve been working on some execution plans and hopefully we can give him more options to bowl in the death and he’ll be as good as he was before. And he is not short on confidence,” said the Indian captain.

Australia have the depth to cover injuries, says coach McDonald

“We want him to come back as quickly as possible because he has bowled those difficult overs in the past. As a team we believe in his ability. Time for us to show that faith in him and keep backing his skill set.”

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and fellow quick Harshal Patel returned to the team from injuries and Rohit said he expected the bowling unit to hit form with more game time.

“Bowling is something that we have a lot more focus on than the batting at the moment,” said Rohit.

“Those three (Bumrah, Harshal and Axar Patel) who haven’t played much cricket in the past are playing now, so you got to give some time to them and get them back (in rhythm) as quickly as possible,” said Rohit.

“It’s just about getting their confidence and with the kind of individuals they are, I don’t think it will be too long.”

Rohit Sharma Aaron Finch Twenty20 World Cup Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Comments

1000 characters

Rohit backs Kumar as India look to fix T20 bowling

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

‘Audiotapes’ leave PDM govt twisting in the wind

Oil prices fall on fuel demand fears sparked by recession concerns

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

India central bank likely sells dollars as rupee hits fresh record low

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Read more stories