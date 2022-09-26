AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.63%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.94%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.29%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.9%)
EPCL 55.36 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.23%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
FLYNG 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.7%)
GGGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.48%)
GGL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.07%)
GTECH 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.19 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.41%)
OGDC 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.75%)
PAEL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
PRL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.97%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
TPL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.95%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.76%)
TREET 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.96%)
TRG 125.39 Increased By ▲ 9.49 (8.19%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.28%)
WAVES 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.87%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 68.9 (1.71%)
BR30 15,425 Increased By 441.5 (2.95%)
KSE100 41,053 Increased By 432.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 15,377 Increased By 164.2 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold wallows at 2-1/2-year trough on dollar strength

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 11:30am
Follow us

Gold prices were pinned near a 2-1/2-year low on Monday, pulled down by a firmer US dollar and as major central banks adopted an aggressive stance on interest rates to tame inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,637.85 per ounce, as of 0415 GMT. Prices fell as much as 1% earlier in the session to hit $1,626.41, their lowest level since April 2020.

US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,645.00.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback versus six peers, scaled a fresh peak since 2002 boosted by a plunge in British sterling.

Gold sinks to more than 2-year low

“It’s very difficult to construct a bullish case for gold, not until we see a pivot with the Fed especially with (other) central banks tracing up with the Fed as well,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.

When the recession becomes a reality, there’s a chance there for gold to get its safe-haven status back as the Fed won’t be hiking anymore, Simpson added.

The US central bank and a number of other major central banks raised interest rates last week, triggering concerns over its impact on growth.

A survey showed on Friday a downturn in business activity across the euro zone deepened in September.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Sunday he still believes the US central bank can tame inflation without substantial job losses given the economy’s continued momeReuters

Higher US interest rates dull the zero-yielding bullion’s appeal while bolstering the dollar in which gold is priced.

Gold prices have fallen more than 20% since scaling above the key $2,000 per-ounce mark in March.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 30,454,517 ounces on Friday, its lowest since March 2020.

Spot silver shed 1.6% to $18.54 per ounce, having earlier fallen to its lowest in more than two weeks. Platinum rose 0.5% to $858.40 and palladium was 0.9% higher at $2,084.79.

spot gold prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold wallows at 2-1/2-year trough on dollar strength

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

‘Audiotapes’ leave PDM govt twisting in the wind

Oil prices fall on fuel demand fears sparked by recession concerns

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

India central bank likely sells dollars as rupee hits fresh record low

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Read more stories