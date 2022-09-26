AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.58%)
AVN 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.33%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
EFERT 77.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.75%)
FCCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.14%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
GGL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.13%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.07%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.7%)
OGDC 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.02%)
PAEL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
PRL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.3%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.24%)
TREET 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.68%)
TRG 118.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.98%)
UNITY 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
WAVES 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,083 Increased By 43.8 (1.08%)
BR30 15,205 Increased By 220.8 (1.47%)
KSE100 40,887 Increased By 266.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,308 Increased By 94.8 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars hit new lows as traders buy dollars amid volatility

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 10:34am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit fresh multi-year lows on Monday as traders, already gripped by growth fears and rate hikes, piled into the safe-haven greenback after Britain’s historic tax cuts plan added to market volatility.

The Aussie fell to $0.6487 on Monday, the lowest since May 2020, before regaining some of its composure to stand back above 65 cents at $0.6528.

That is on top of a 1.7% plunge on Friday. Short-term resistance lies around $0.6650, with the next bear target down at $0.6460.

The kiwi was off 0.3% to $0.5726, having also tumbled 1.7% in the previous session and moving closer to its 11-year low of $0.5469 hit in the early days of the pandemic.

Risk sentiment took a turn for the worse, as traders scrambled for the exits on speculation Britain’s economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit.

Sterling tumbled to a record low and the dollar index rose to the highest since 2002.

Australia, NZ dollars left far behind as others rush to hike

Pessimism over the global economy, and particularly China, has combined with falling commodity prices to undermine the currencies of both resource-rich countries.

“We have significantly lowered our 2022 end year ‘target’ for the AUD to USD0.65 (from USD0.69),” said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac in a note on Monday.

“That means that over the remainder of 2022 there will be periods when the AUD will trade below the USD0.65 level given the high volatility in currency markets to date.”

However, Evans still expects the Aussie to lift against the dollar in 2023, with most of the recovery occurring in the second half of the year. Australian government bond futures were mixed on Monday.

The three-year bond yield climbed 7 basis points to 3.73% and the 10-year bond yield eased slightly to 3.927% from its previous close of 3.941%.

Australian New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars hit new lows as traders buy dollars amid volatility

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

‘Audiotapes’ leave PDM govt twisting in the wind

Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

Imran Khan forms ‘advisory council’

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

Read more stories