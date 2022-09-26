Intense debate expected as Senate meets today

ISLAMABAD: Senate is expected to witness tumultuous business on the start of its 321st session today (Monday), requisitioned by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators.

Summoned by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, today’s sitting carries 25-point agenda including different bills and some crucial motions.

The session has been requisitioned by the PTI lawmakers, led by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, moving a privilege motion in the house against the raid of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad Police at the residence of PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee.

Some 25 PTI senators have moved the following motions in today’s session: (i) Raid on Nyazee’s house by FIA officers and armed policemen in “continuation of political victimisation of PTI leadership and workers, members of Parliament, violating the sanctity of chadar aur chardeewari.” (ii) Worst curbs on freedom of expression, closure of media channels, harassment of journalists and shutting down of social media platforms. (iii) Deteriorating condition of economy; unprecedented increase in price of gas, electricity and petroleum products; price hike resulting in unbearable burden on common man; closing down of industry due to flawed policies; rapid depreciation in value of Pak rupee. And (iv) Inefficiency of the government in effectively dealing with recent flash flood situation triggering worst humanitarian crises in the country’s history, resulting in loss of precious lives, livelihood and livestock and leaving affected populations stranded without adequate food, shelter, drinking water and medicines.

It is expected that the recent audiotapes scandal involving Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) would also be figured high in the Senate session.

Recently, the PTI senators held a meeting with their Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan who reportedly directed them to give a tough time to the treasury benches in Senate. Khan directed the PTI senators to highlight the issues concerning common man –like unprecedented inflation coupled with fuel price hike—on the floor of the house, it is learnt.

